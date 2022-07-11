Jason Day commits to play in Wyndham Championship next month at Sedgefield Country Club

Jason Day, who at one time was ranked No. 1 in the world, has committed to play in the Wyndham Championship.

Day joins defending champion Kevin Kisner and 2019 champion J.T. Poston who have committed to play next month at Sedgefield Country Club.

Day, 34, who has 12 PGA Tour wins, won the 2015 PGA Championship and was ranked No 1 for several weeks.

This year’s Wyndham Championship is scheduled for Aug. 4-7 and is the final regular-season tournament before the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Mark Brazil, the executive tournament director, said: “It’s always big news to have a former World No. 1 in the Wyndham Championship field. With his recent strong performances, we look forward to seeing him compete for the Sam Snead Cup in a few weeks.”

Day, a native of Australia, is 119th in the FedEx Cup points and is ranked No. 141. His best finish this season is a tie for third this season.

He last played in the Wyndham Championship in 2008 where he missed the cut.