Jason Day
Jason Day

Travelers Championship Golf

Jason Day during the Travelers Championship in Connecticut in June.

PGA Tour victories

12

Best 2021 finish

T7 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Vivint Houston Open

World ranking

No. 70

FedEx Cup points

No. 95

Notable

International team in 2011, ’13, ’15 and ’17 Presidents Cups

 Played Wyndham in 2008 but missed cut

