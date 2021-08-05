 Skip to main content
Jason Dufner
Jason Dufner

John Deere Classic Golf

Jason Dufner during the John Deere Classic in July.

PGA Tour victories

5

Best 2021 finish

T18 at John Deere Classic

FedEx Cup points

No. 161

Notable

Won 2013 PGA Championship.

 Played for 2012 Ryder Cup and 2013 Presidents Cup teams.

