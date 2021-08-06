 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jason Kokrak
0 Comments

Jason Kokrak

  • 0
St Jude Invitational Golf

Jason Kokrak during a practice round for the FedEx St. Jude Invitational this week.

PGA Tour victories

2

Best 2021 finishes

Won Charles Schwab Challenge and CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek

World ranking

No. 24

FedEx Cup points

No. 11

Notable

Having his best year on PGA Tour since joining in 2012.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News