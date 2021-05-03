JDRF Piedmont Triad to honor Susan and Martin Gilmore virtually at 21st annual Hope Gala, presented by Truist, livestreaming from Benton Convention Center on May 15

JDRF – Piedmont Triad will honor community leaders Susan and Martin Gilmore at its 21st annual Hope Gala, which will take place virtually on Saturday, May 15.
Although this year’s event will be livestreamed, the gala typically attracts 1,000 guests and alternates between Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The largest annual charity event of its kind in the Triad, the gala has raised at least $1 million to fund Type 1 diabetes research in nine of the last 10 years, raising approximately $18.8 million in its first 20 years.
The Gilmores' daughter, Margaret, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2007, at the age of 14.
The members of the volunteer gala leadership team include: Gala chairpersons, Betsy Saye and Paul Fulton; corporate chairpersons, Whit Edwards and Brett Hoge; board fundraising and development chairman, Brad Calloway; fund a cure chairwoman, Margaret Gilmore; auction chairwoman, Eva Mothershed; and event experience chairpersons, Wendy Calloway and Alejandra and Cliff Thompson.
Many JDRF supporters will host watch parties for family members and friends on gala night.
Supporters who want to dine in style, but don’t want to prepare their own gala dinner may purchase celebratory heat-and-serve three-course meals, prepared by Dion Sprenkle, executive chef for the Benton Convention Center. Meals must be reserved by Friday, May 7.
Visit tinyurl.com/TriadGala2021 to learn more, register, order meals and gain access to:
The Windsor Jewelers Raffle, featuring an 18-karat white gold “Center of My Universe” pendant, commissioned specially for the gala, with a 1.03 carat round diamond surrounded by 17 round white diamonds on an 18k white gold cable-link chain. Raffle tickets may be purchased now.
The JDRF Piedmont Triad Auction, encompassing approximately 150 packages at every price point. Bidding will open online on May 10.
An opportunity to make 100% tax-deductible gifts that directly fund T1D research.
Program jam-packed with inspiring stories from families and kids living with T1D, along with a JDRF mission update, award presentations and special entertainment, including:
- T1D Choir, comprised of local kids and adults with type 1 singing an original song
- American Idol Season 5 winner Taylor Hicks
- Country music star Mark Wills
- Sleeping Booty Band
- Winston-Salem State University Symphonic Band
- Nic Croucher, a Winston-Salem singer/songwriter diagnosed with T1D 35 years ago at age 11.
To register, sponsor or donate to the gala, contact Eleanor Schaffner-Mosh at eschaffner-mosh@jdrf.org or visit tinyurl.com/TriadGala2021.