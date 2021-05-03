JDRF Piedmont Triad to honor Susan and Martin Gilmore virtually at 21st annual Hope Gala, presented by Truist, livestreaming from Benton Convention Center on May 15

JDRF – Piedmont Triad will honor community leaders Susan and Martin Gilmore at its 21st annual Hope Gala, which will take place virtually on Saturday, May 15.

Although this year’s event will be livestreamed, the gala typically attracts 1,000 guests and alternates between Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The largest annual charity event of its kind in the Triad, the gala has raised at least $1 million to fund Type 1 diabetes research in nine of the last 10 years, raising approximately $18.8 million in its first 20 years.

The Gilmores' daughter, Margaret, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2007, at the age of 14.

The members of the volunteer gala leadership team include: Gala chairpersons, Betsy Saye and Paul Fulton; corporate chairpersons, Whit Edwards and Brett Hoge; board fundraising and development chairman, Brad Calloway; fund a cure chairwoman, Margaret Gilmore; auction chairwoman, Eva Mothershed; and event experience chairpersons, Wendy Calloway and Alejandra and Cliff Thompson.

Many JDRF supporters will host watch parties for family members and friends on gala night.