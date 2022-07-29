Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An estimated 1,500 people are expected to staff the Greensboro Piedmont Academy Influx Care Facility for UC (unaccompanied minors), the federal government says.
Dogs with noise phobias often act out in response to thunderstorms. Here are tips from the American Kennel Club to help your dog weather the storm.
An armed robbery and an assault with sexual motives were reported at the prominent civil rights activist’s home in the days before his death.
The building is in Greensboro's downtown district listed on the National Register of Historic Places, making it eligible for federal and state historic-preservation tax credits.
Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt said an unknown number of provisional and absentee ballots postmarked by Tuesday remain to be counted.
Results are complete but unofficial.
GREENSBORO — The county’s only all-female high school won’t be holding classes during the 2022-23 academic year.
GREENSBORO — Even her young children would notice the whispers from people while out in public with their mom back in the 1980s before, inevit…
Temple Emanuel's Social Action Committee and the News & Record partnered on asking council candidates about the bonds. Here are their answers.
In a July 20 Facebook post, assistant principal Katie Demcio Jones wrote that it would be “delusional” to think they’ll find highly qualified people in the next three and a half weeks to fill 967 Wake County teacher openings. A district spokeswoman said Demcio Jones was looking at outdated information, and that the district’s last figure for vacancies was 400 as of late June.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.