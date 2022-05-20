Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
EDEN – The last few years haven’t been easy for Daryl and DeAnna Knight Gwynn, longtime owners of Chaney’s restaurant on King’s Highway here.
The celebration of the university's most recent graduates began early today with a commencement ceremony at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Voters will decide Tuesday which two candidates advance to the city's general election on July 26.
GREENSBORO — Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers survived a primary challenge from two other Democrats on Tuesday night. Now, he will compete…
In the Democratic primary Tuesday, voters will have a choice between incumbent Kay Cashion and the Rev. Greg Drumwright, a community activist. Former District 4 commissioner Alan Branson and Alvin Robinson, a former firefighter, will face off in the Republican primary.
Voters supported the school bond referendum by a large margin, with 61% voting in favor and about 39% voting against it, according to complete but unofficial results. But they rejected a sales tax increase the county planned to use to pay for the debt.
GREENSBORO — Macy’s never put out a display like this one.
To paraphrase Charlene Darling, this’n makes us cry. The family of Maggie Peterson Mancuso, who played Charlene Darling on “The Andy Griffith Show,” announced on Monday that the actress and singer died on Sunday, May 15. The news was posted on the Andy Griffith Show Museum Facebook and on Mancuso’s Facebook page on Monday. A family member wrote on Mancuso’s page that she “passed peacefully in ...
A city memorandum dated Dec. 16, 2020, shows the city bought ownership rights to the Greensboro Gun Show and its potential show dates through 2025.
HIGH POINT — A teenager was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Kobe Manwarren in 201…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.