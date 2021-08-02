John Isner wins Atlanta Open tennis title

Greensboro native John Isner is an Atlanta Open tennis champion for a sixth time.
What
The Page High School graduate, 36, defeated Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (8), 7-5 on Sunday.
What he's saying
• "This tournament has meant everything for my career. It's absolutely amazing."– Isner in his on-court interview, according to ATPWorldTour.com.
• "It'll give me a lot of confidence for sure. Hopefully I can take this and go forward and build some momentum for the tournaments ahead." – Isner.
Notable
• Isner, who is No. 30 in the world and is the highest-ranked American, has won 450 matches during his singles career (280 losses) and amassed $19,766,979 in earnings from his singles and doubles play.
• He is not in the field for this week's Citi Open in Washington.
• Isner is the fourth active player to win at least six times at a tour-level tournament, joining Roger Federer (seven tournaments), Rafael Nadal (four tournaments) and Novak Djokovic (four tournaments).
• Isner is the third American man in the Open Era to win at least six titles at the same tournament, according to ATPWorldTour.com. The other two are Pete Sampras (seven at Wimbledon) and Andre Agassi (six in Miami).