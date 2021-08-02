John Isner wins Atlanta Open tennis title

Greensboro native John Isner is an Atlanta Open tennis champion for a sixth time.

What

The Page High School graduate, 36, defeated Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (8), 7-5 on Sunday.

What he's saying

• "This tournament has meant everything for my career. It's absolutely amazing."– Isner in his on-court interview, according to ATPWorldTour.com.

• "It'll give me a lot of confidence for sure. Hopefully I can take this and go forward and build some momentum for the tournaments ahead." – Isner.

Notable

• Isner, who is No. 30 in the world and is the highest-ranked American, has won 450 matches during his singles career (280 losses) and amassed $19,766,979 in earnings from his singles and doubles play.

• He is not in the field for this week's Citi Open in Washington.

• Isner is the fourth active player to win at least six times at a tour-level tournament, joining Roger Federer (seven tournaments), Rafael Nadal (four tournaments) and Novak Djokovic (four tournaments).