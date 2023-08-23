Mrs. Eunice Payne Johnson, 90 of Greensboro, entered heaven's gates on August 19, 2023.

A 1:30 p.m. funeral service will be held Thursday, August 24, 2023. at Apples Chapel in Gibsonville. The Family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:20 p.m. at the church just prior to the funeral. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Eunice was born on November 24, 1932, in Greensboro, NC to the late George Norman and Ruth Pritchette Payne. She graduated from McLeansville High School achieving salutatorian of her class, continued her education at Guilford Downtown evening college. Her career started at Jefferson Standard Life Insurance Company and later at Exxon Company, USA, before joining Gilbarco, Inc., serving over 38 years as executive administrative assistant to three presidents, retiring in 1995.

Eunice and Dan joined the local Civitan Club where Dan served two years as President, and they were named Outstanding Couple of the year. Eunice joined the National Secretaries Association O'Henry Chapter, serving as Vice President, President.

Apples Chapel was Eunice and Dan's home church. Eunice taught the Teens Class, sang in the choir, a trio with her husband and daughters and served as a Church Clerk. Joining the Couples for Christ Sunday School Class was a true inspiration with great fellowship in serving the church community.

She is survived by, her loving daughter, Janice Brown (Kevin), grandson, Tyler Sabastian, step-granddaughter, Terrin Brown and step-great granddaughter, Cecelia Brown, and a son-in-law Mike Reid. She is preceded in death by her husband James Daniel Johnson and daughter Carol Reid.

Memorial contributions may be sent to The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC, 28201, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD, 21741, or AuthoraCare Collective Hospice, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC, 27405,

