February 18, 1928 July 18, 2023

Jane Graves Johnson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Jane was born in Winston Salem, N.C. and grew up in Mt. Airy, N.C. She was the only daughter of the late William and Lena Davis Graves. She attended Hollins College (University). She and her beloved husband, Dick Johnson made their home in Greensboro, N.C. where she worked in residential real estate brokerage from 1975 –1989.

She was a dedicated member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church having served as a circle leader, altar guild member, Sunday school teacher, member of the pastoral care commission, and board member of the Episcopal Church Women.

Jane was active in the community throughout her life. She was a member of The Assembly, The Greensboro Cotillion, Junior League of Greensboro, Greensboro Women's Investment Club, Pine Needles Garden Club, and a member-at-large of Daughters of the American Revolution. She was past president of the Moses Cone Auxiliary and was affiliated with Reading Connections as a volunteer teacher helping Illiterate adults learn to read.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Johnson Hedgpeth and husband, Jay of Winston-Salem; son, Richard Maus Johnson, Jr. and wife, Jane of Greensboro; four grandchildren; Kate Hedgpeth Leahy (Brett) of Winston-Salem, Richard M. (Beau) Johnson III (Denise) of Wilmington, Mary Holland (Holly) Johnson of Wrightsville Beach, orter Johnson (Kelly) of Greensboro, three great grandchildren, Maus, Sam and Brooks Johnson of Wilmington and several special nieces and nephews.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Maus Johnson, Sr, two Brothers; William (Bill) Graves, Jr. and Dr. Jesses Franklin (Frank) Graves; and sister-in-law Nancy Johnson Seavy and brother-in-law Jack Seavy.

The family will gather for a private service at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 607 N. Greene St., Greensboro, N.C. 27401, Children's Home Society of N.C., P.O. Box 14608, Greensboro, N.C. 27415, or to the charity of the donor's choice.

