He bought the ticket at the Graham Shell Family Fare on South Main Street in Alamance County.
Two men robbed the three stores at gunpoint, taking cash and fleeing, police said.
Private Greensboro school could be used to house immigrant children who crossed the U.S. border unaccompanied by an adult
County Commissioners Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston said Thursday that HHS officials came to Greensboro Tuesday to inspect the dormitory and classroom buildings at the academy campus to consider whether it would be suitable.
$305 million data center will be built in High Point by Atlanta company; incentives offered by city, Guilford County
The capital investment will be among the largest in High Point economic history, but the center will employ few workers.
Guilford County sees surge in requests for concealed carry permits and pistol purchases; proposed bill would end sheriffs’ sign-off requirement
Sheriff Danny Rogers said he's reassigned deputies and detention officers to help answer phones and process paperwork to allow gun permit employees to focus on concealed carry handgun and pistol purchase permits.
Grimsley’s football team has won the school’s first state championship since 1960, when it was known as Greensboro Senior High, scoring a 28-8…
A ‘heartbreaking’ mystery: Family holds out hope five years after Boone student goes missing; new age-progressed photo released
The last time John Roberts saw his son is still seared into his mind: They grilled steaks at his son's request and talked about the future. A week later, Martin Roberts was gone.
High Point man charged with death by vehicle following fatal crash outside church; police say he was going 82 mph
Raeshaun S. Smith ran from the crash to his residence, but eventually returned to the scene and told officers that he was the driver of the Camaro, police said.
Also, a reader writes about her experience with online dating scammers.
Farmers here and across the state have placed their farms into Voluntary Agricultural Districts, which lets the wider world know they're committed to working in agriculture.