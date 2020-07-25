KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Brandon Jones must have learned something during two stifling Truck Series races at Kansas Speedway. He knew exactly what to do when he stepped in his Xfinity ride.
The 23-year-old Jones came roaring around the outside of Austin Cindric on the second attempt at a green-white-checkered finish Saturday, then won the race to the finish line for his third career win. Jones also won earlier this year at Phoenix and last year’s race at Kansas, though it might have been the last 24 hours that were more helpful.
TRUCK SERIES: Matt Crafton had won more Truck Series championships than he’d had races the last couple years. That finally changed on Saturday.
The 44-year-old Crafton finally ended a three-year wineless streak when the three-time and reigning series champ held off Christian Eckes over the final 20 laps to win the second race of a doubleheader at Kansas Speedway. It was his first victory since Eldora in July 2017, a frustrating stretch off 67 races and oh-so many near misses.
“It was very sweet. Not a lot of give-up in these guys, no doubt,” Crafton said before a burnout in front of the empty grandstands. “We came back from the whole pandemic, we were fast but we had no results to show for it. But we’re back now.”
Grant Enfinger was third, Tanner Gray fourth and Ben Rhodes fifth.
