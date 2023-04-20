JONI JOY: Pianist and composer Monika Herzig and her jazz quintet, featuring vocalist Alexis Cole, will perform music from Both Sides of Joni, a fresh take on the music of Joni Mitchell on Friday at Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St. Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert, presented by Piedmont Jazz Alliance, are available at www.piedmontjazzalliance.com/events.
