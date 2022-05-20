What: High school basketball showcase event started to honor the memory of Josh Level, who died from myocarditis – an undiagnosed inflammation of the heart muscle caused by a viral infection – while playing for New Garden Friends School in February 2013. The Josh Level Classic is run through the Smile for Josh Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

When: Saturday

Where: Chester Bradley Gymnasium, Dudley HS

Admission: $15 adults, $10 students

Schedule: Doors open at 4:30 p.m., Rising Stars game at 5, Hype Clinic slam dunk contest at 6:30, Josh Level Classic at 7.

Committed players

Jaylen Curry: G, 6-0, Charlotte Chambers HS, Class of 2023, top-35 recruit with offers from Florida State, Alabama, Xavier and others.

Silas Demary: G, 6-4, Charlotte Liberty Heights, Class of 2023, top-100 recruit with offers from Providence, St Johns, Texas A&M, VCU and others.

Freddie Dilione: G, 6-4, Raleigh Word of God, Class of 2023, top-60 with offers from Texas, Indiana, N.C. State, Alabama, Virginia and others.

Jeremy Dixon: G-F, 6-6, Kinston HS, Class of 2022, signed with Winston-Salem State.

Eli Ellis: G, 6-1, Hudson Moravian Prep, Class of 2025, already has offers from West Virginia, South Carolina and Utah State.

Isaiah Evans: F, 6-6, North Mecklenburg HS, Class of 2024, top-20 recruit with offers from Tennessee, Illinois, Texas A&M, Cincinnati and others.

Jahseem Felton: G, 6-4, Gaston Christian, Class of 2024, top-60 recruit with offers from Tennessee, Florida, Georgia Tech, Auburn and others.

Brandon Gardner: F, 6-7, Raleigh Word of God, Class of 2023, top-50 recruit with offers from Overtime Elite, Georgetown, LSU, Kansas, Auburn, Alabama, St. Johns, Georgia Tech, Florida and Memphis.

Kobe George: G, 6-3, The Burlington School (formerly at Smith HS), Class of 2024, has offers from Wake Forest, East Carolina and Old Dominion, among others.

Aden Holloway: G, 6-0, La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere, Class of 2023, top-30 recruit with offers from Tennessee, Wake Forest and Michigan.

G.G. Jackson: F, 6-9, Columbia (S.C.) Ridge View HS, Class of 2023, top-10 recruit, committed to North Carolina.

Trey Parker: G, 6-1, Charlotte Vertical Academy, Class of 2023, top-100 recruit with multiple offers.

Drake Powell: F, 6-5, Pittsboro Northwood HS, Class of 2024, top-35 recruit with offers from N.C. State, Cincinnati and Appalachian State.

Jaxon Prunty: G, 6-5, Charlotte Providence Day, Class of 2024, has offers from Appalachian State, Western Carolina and Hampton.

Rakease Passmore: F, 6-5, Lincolnton Combine Academy, Class of 2024, has offers from Wake Forest, East Carolina, Murray State, New Mexico State and others.

Daniel Sanford: F, 6-8, Charlotte Chambers HS, Class of 2022, signed with South Carolina.

Cam Scott: G, 6-5, Lexington (S.C.) HS, Class of 2024, has offers from North Carolina, Florida State, Tennessee, South Carolina and others.

Josh Scovens: G-F, 6-6, Page HS, Class of 2022, first-team HSXtra.com All-Area, signed with Army.

Kany Tchanda: F, 6-9, Concord Academy, Class of 2024, top-65 recruit with offers from Texas A&M, Wichita State, Fresno State, UNC-Charlotte and others.

Wesley Tubbs: G, 6-7, Charlotte Northside Christian, Class of 2023, top-150 recruit with offers from N.C. State, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and others.

Lewis Walker: F, 6-5, Winston-Salem Christian, Class of 2024, has offers from Wake Forest, Ohio U., Coastal Carolina and N.C. A&T.

Brandon White: C, 6-10, Simi Valley (Calif.) Donda Academy, Class of 2023, top-50 recruit with offers from N.C. State, LSU, Illinois, Louisville, Georgetown and others.

Mayar Wol: F, 6-8, Hudson Moravian Prep, Class of 2023, has offers from Georgia Tech, VCU, Georgia, Rutgers and others.

Gus Yalden: F-C, 6-8, Asheville School, Class of 2023, committed to Wisconsin.

Jaydon Young: G, 6-4, Greensboro Day, Class of 2023, HSXtra.com private and charter schools player of the year, top-150 national recruit with offers from Virginia Tech, Texas A&M and Siena, among others.

