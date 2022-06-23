Judge approves $3 million settlement in wrongful-death lawsuit over John Neville's death. Claims against nurse and Wellpath LLC are still pending.

GREENSBORO — Two years ago, the public first learned about the death of John Elliott Neville. On Thursday, in a federal courtroom, one chapter in the reckoning over his death closed.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles approved a $3 million settlement in the wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the Neville family in the Dec. 4, 2019 death of John Neville. Neville died after an incident at the Forsyth County Jail and the lawsuit and prosecutors allege that a nurse and five detention officers ignored Neville’s medical distress. The detention officers had Neville pinned on his stomach in a jail cell, while he yelled 30 times that he couldn’t breathe, according to video of the incident and the lawsuit.

Neville, 56, lived in Greensboro where he worked in construction and was the father of five children. The incident leading to his death took place 24 hours after he was first booked into the jail on Dec. 1, 2019.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. did not publicly acknowledge Neville’s death until the Winston-Salem Journal asked him about it on June 26, 2020. He said he did not say anything publicly partially because Neville’s family’s attorneys, Michael Grace and Chris Clifton, asked him to keep things quiet. Kimbrough also said he did not release any information because of the investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation into Neville’s death, an investigation he said he requested. He has since said he would publicly release information about inmates who die at the Forsyth County Jail.

The nurse, Michelle Heughins, and the five detention officers — Lt. Lavette Maria Wiliams, Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, Officer Antonio Woodley Jr. and Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole — were charged in July 2020 with involuntary manslaughter. In April, a Forsyth County grand jury declined to indict the officers but did indict Heughins with involuntary manslaughter. As it stands now, she is the only one facing criminal charges in Neville’s death. With Eagles’ approval of the settlement, Heughins is also the only individual facing civil liabilities in the lawsuit. The other remaining defendant in the lawsuit is Wellpath LLC, the former medical provider for the Forsyth County Jail. Wellpath, formerly known as Correct Care Solutions, has been sued several times over inmates who died while in custody at the Forsyth County Jail. All the previous lawsuits have been settled.

Claims in the latest lawsuit against the detention officers, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. and Forsyth County were dismissed with prejudice, meaning that they cannot be refiled.

Neville’s death prompted not only criminal charges against the detention officers and Heughins but also protests during the summer of 2020 that resulted in 55 arrests and a 49-day occupation of Bailey Park led by Triad Abolition Project. There had already been protests nationally and locally over the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed when a white Minneapolis police officer put a knee in Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. On video captured by cellphones, Floyd is seen saying “I can’t breathe” several times, just like Neville.

The hearing on Thursday took a little more than 30 minutes, and afterward, Sean Neville, Neville’s son and the executor of his estate, said he was relieved that part of it was over.

“The family’s … we’re satisfied,” Neville said outside the federal courthouse in Greensboro. “I think it worked out in the best interests of everybody.”

But there is a long road ahead.

A trial in the civil lawsuit against Wellpath and Heughins is scheduled for the week of April 3, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Greensboro, but attorneys for Heughins and Wellpath have filed motions to continue the trial to an unknown date until Heughins’ criminal case can be resolved. They are also requesting a stay in all proceedings in the civil case, including discovery and depositions, until there’s a firmer idea of when the criminal case might be resolved.

When the criminal case will be resolved remains unclear. There’s no trial date, and Heughins is mounting a legal defense against the criminal charge. Her criminal defense attorneys have filed 12 different motions in Forsyth Superior Court, including a motion to dismiss the indictment against her.

As the sun bore down on a hot summer day Thursday, Sean Neville said he had no idea how long it will take to get justice for his father.

“I guess that at this point, I’m of the mind that it will take as long as it takes,” he said.