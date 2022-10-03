Judge hears more testimony in the Exxon homicide case in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — A Guilford County Superior Court judge on Monday again rejected Fana Felton's motion to be tried separately from her co-defendant, who is accused of twice driving a Ford Explorer into a crowd in 2019 at a Gate City Boulevard gas station.

Superior Court Judge Stuart Albright also denied a motion by the driver, Meranda Chantel Watlington, to dismiss all the charges against her.

Felton, 30, and Watlington, 31, are being tried together at the Guilford County Courthouse in the October 2019 death of 30-year-old mother of two Zanelle Tucker and the injuries to five others, including a man dragged under the vehicle across the Exxon parking lot. According to police, Watlington was the driver of the SUV and Felton was a passenger.

Both were initially charged with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder. Some of the most serious charges against Felton were dropped during pre-trial hearings earlier this year. She currently is out on bond and facing a charge of accessory after the fact.

A star witness during the proceedings has been video taken from cameras at the gas station. It shows fights breaking out in the crowd and Tucker and Watlington attempting to prevent a fight between Felton and an unidentified person. Then the crowd turns on Watlington, who is hit and kicked after she is knocked to the ground. Later, a black SUV backs over a group of people who are standing in the aisle between the gas pumps.

Tucker's parents, sitting on the front row behind prosecutors, averted their eyes each time the video played on a screen in the courtroom. As their daughter and other victims lie on the ground, the SUV retreats and then lurches forward into the crowd a second time. Witnesses testified Felton drove the truck to the gas station, but Watlington was driving when Tucker and the others were run over.

"There's no denying my client was there and witnessed the crime being committed," Felton's attorney, Joe Floyd of High Point, told Judge Stuart Albright when the jury was not present. He said video evidence is clear that Watlington was in control of the vehicle.

"There is no evidence my client assisted her," Floyd said.

Prosecutor Leah Howell said Felton attempted to hide evidence after attempting to flee. "The keys to the murder weapon are in her purse," Howell responded.

Albright later brought the jurors back into the courtroom and dismissed them for the day while he continued to work through each of the motions Watlington's attorney wanted dismissed.

Watlington's attorney, Ray Griffiths, argued that one charge of attempted murder should be dismissed because Watlington was not aiming for the driver of a white Mitsubishi when the Ford Explorer ended up crashing into it.

Albright had the video replayed and slowed to the moment of impact a couple of times.

"If she had lingered by her car she would be dead right now," Albright said of the car's driver.

Griffiths also mentioned the injuries of Kalin Burch, who was described as a good Samaritan who had tried to help Tucker after the vehicle ran through the crowd the first time. Griffiths said Watlington had been overcharged.

When the judge slowed the video down, Burch could be seen standing in between the vehicle's headlights. The vehicle then runs over Burch, dragging him across the parking lot before it hits the Mitsubishi. His seemingly lifeless body is freed from the vehicle after the car backs up again and then leaves the gas station parking lot.

Burch, who did not testify, sustained a traumatic brain injury and damage to his spine, among other things.

Earlier in the day, a crime scene reconstructionist testified that the SUV showed no defects that would have made the vehicle lunge on its own. The SUV was controlled, going 22 mph through the parking lot, "and did not brake until after she hit the Mitsubishi," Howell said.

"She waited and she looked at that crowd of people before she drove over them," Howell said.