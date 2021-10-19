Judge: No waiting on NC budget to act on school funding

“I’m not going to beat myself up further about our state adopting a budget somewhere down the way and either addressing or not addressing Leandro,” Lee said, referring to an original plaintiff's name in a 1994 lawsuit that led to state Supreme Court rulings. “I’ve dealt with that one as long as I think I can reasonably can.”

Republican lawmakers have bristled at arguments that Lee can force the General Assembly to spend certain levels of money, setting up a potential constitutional standoff if they ignore Lee's order. GOP leaders also have complained that the plan was developed without the legislature's formal input.

But Lee said Monday that he is obligated to meet the mandate set by the state Supreme Court. The justices found in 2004 that while the state’s children have a fundamental right to the “opportunity to receive a sound basic education,” the state had not lived up to that mandate.

“There is a remedy that is grounded in the ... state’s constitutional authority granted to (Lee) to deliver right and justice,” Melanie Dubis, an attorney representing the school boards, told Lee. “This court was instructed to and gave deference to the coequal branches of government for over 17 years,” she added, but now is the time to act.