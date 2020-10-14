Judge: North Carolina must strengthen absentee witness rule​

“This court upheld the witness requirement — to claim a cure which eliminates that witness requirement is ‘consistent with’ this court’s order is a gross mischaracterization,” he wrote.

Ballots with incomplete witness info and other errors have been in limbo since at least Oct. 3, under instructions from the state board to take no further action on them pending court rulings. As of Wednesday, nearly 506,000 absentee ballots had been accepted, while another 13,000 have been set aside for a range of deficiencies.

It wasn't immediately clear how many of them lacked a signature.

And a higher court could weigh in. The state elections board had already asked the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals to intervene at an earlier stage of the case. The Republican leader of the state Senate said he was willing to take the fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Last week in court, Osteen expressed concerns that the updated procedure would essentially eliminate the witness requirement and could open the door to ballot fraud. He suggested that someone could skip having a witness entirely but then have their vote counted anyway by sending an affidavit to county officials.