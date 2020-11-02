Judge orders Rockingham County to reopen polling site after COVID-19 scare

Instead, the board of elections members called a local busing company, Pelham Transportation in Reidsville, to see if it would be willing to drive people from Reidsville to Wentworth's polling location hourly on Saturday. Tucker said the Democrats wouldn't agree to that during a pandemic.

"This is not about going to Wentworth," Tucker said. "It's not that far, but we want what's fair. It's convenient for people over there, but there is nothing convenient for people over here. We're not asking for special favors."

In the end, Wilson called on the elections board to staff the polling place with volunteers. By Friday evening, the county had lined up enough workers to get the site reopened, said Janet Odell, the interim Rockingham County Board of Elections director.

"Voters will need to be patient because only one has experience working an early voting site," Odell wrote in an email. "The others work Election Day, which may help some. Voters will just have to be patient."

Twenty other county poll workers were exposed to the three who tested positive.