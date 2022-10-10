Judge refuses to release police body camera video from fatal shooting at Clemmons store

WINSTON-SALEM — A Forsyth County judge has ruled against releasing body-camera footage and other recordings showing what happened Aug. 5 when five law enforcement officers shot and killed a Charlotte man outside a Clemmons convenience store. The incident drew as many as 80 law enforcement officers from three different counties — Mecklenburg, Guilford and Forsyth.

The Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro filed a petition seeking the public release of the recordings. Judge Richard Doughton of Forsyth Superior Court denied the request after a hearing Monday, saying there is still an active investigation and that it is too soon to release the recordings.

Authorities said Alexander Dekontee Weah, 24, died in an exchange of gunfire at the Speedway convenience store on Lewisville-Clemmons Road about 8:12 a.m. as officers were attempting to serve a murder warrant from Charlotte. A Greensboro police officer, Michael D. Ambrosio, was injured during the incident.

Law enforcement officials have released little information, but Talaya Hinson, a woman who described herself as Weah's fiancee, told the Winston-Salem Journal that Weah tried to run away when an officer pointed a gun "in his face" as he was coming out of the store.

Hinson said that, when Weah ran away, the officer chased him and fired four times, striking Weah twice in the back. Weah then pulled out his own gun and fired a single shot before other officers fired multiple shots at Weah, bringing him down to the pavement, Hinston told the Journal on the day of the shooting.

Talaya Hinson is also the estranged wife of the man Weah was accused of murdering on Aug. 3 in Charlotte — James Michael Hinson. Talaya Hinson told the Journal that she and Weah were on their way to Charlotte so that Weah could turn himself in when the shooting happened.

Four Greensboro police officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fired their weapons at Weah, according to the State Bureau of Investigation. The SBI is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Detective Paul Weis of the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team shot at Weah and is currently on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. The Greensboro Police Department has refused to release the names of its four officers, who are all on administrative duty pending an internal investigation.

Attorneys said in court Monday that about 80 law enforcement agencies from the SBI, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Greensboro Police Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department converged on the Speedway convenience store as part of a joint task force. Jessica Battle, an attorney for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, said Weis was one of two officers at the scene.

Andrea Harrell, a city attorney for the Greensboro police department, said in court that the department was not releasing the names of its four officers, partially out of fear for their safety. She said that previous officers who have fired their weapons and have been identified have faced death threats. She did not provide specific examples in court.

Mike Tadych, attorney for the Journal and the News & Record, argued that the recordings needed to be released to the public.

"With the differing accounts (of this incident), there is a compelling public interest," he said.

Law enforcement officials have said that there was an exchange of gunfire, without saying who shot first, while Talaya Hinson told the Journal that officers shot first and that, afterward, they failed to provide medical aid.

Tadych said anytime there is a public incident between law-enforcement officers and citizens, there should be accountability and transparency.

Amiel Rossabi, an attorney for the Greensboro Police Officers Association, argued that there was no compelling public interest. He said releasing the recordings would only spur anti-law-enforcement sentiment that could deny the officers he represents a fair shot in the criminal justice system.

Rossabi alleged that releasing the recordings would also be humiliating, noting in court that Ambrosio was shot twice in the femoral artery and that the footage shows him writhing in pain.

"This is the newspapers' interest to make money off a sordid incident," he said. "There are no First Amendment rights that are implicated."

Tadych disagreed, saying that the public should have a better understanding of what happened on Aug. 5 at the Speedway in Clemmons.

Rossabi and Assistant District Attorney Penn Broyhill both argued that it was premature to release the recordings. Broyhill argued that there is no telling whether criminal charges will be filed and that Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, who will make the ultimate decision on charges, hasn't even gotten the SBI investigative file yet.

Harrell, the city attorney for the police department, told the courtthe SBI could complete its investigation in a matter of weeks, based on a recent conversation she had with someone with the SBI.