Juggling school, work with family during COVID-19

“I had a lot of worry leaving my parents there. It’s hard to find help, and it was very hard not having them here,” she said. “They were thousands of miles away.”

Before the pandemic, sharing their home with her parents was an adjustment. But last February, Nidiya said everyone in the family made more necessary concessions to protect each other.

THE SILVER LININGS

For Nidiya and Lawrence’s family, coronavirus has become synonymous with the word “compromise.”

When the pandemic first struck, Nidiya first thought of her parents. Knowing they were most vulnerable, the family stopped going to grocery stores and ordered everything online. Even the delivered food was set aside for three days and then wiped down and washed thoroughly. The family used to love eating out a few times a week, but they stopped the practice immediately.

Though some precautions have been relaxed, the Gaspars still spend mostly all their time indoors at their house.