Julia Ioffe at Bryan Series

Licette Griffin told the clerk that she was going to win soon and, the very next day, she won a $1 million prize, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.
For people of a certain age, it takes only a few "senior moments" to cause worry. Is this normal aging or possibly Alzheimer's? Here's what to know.
Facing a June deadline, some Greensboro families still at mobile home park sold to developer struggle to finance moving
Residents like Margaret Morales, who is on disability, are still trying to find help with the costs of moving as June 19 deadline approaches.
Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to Interstate 40 eastbound between Freeman Mill and Randleman roads for a report of a shooting and found one victim in a vehicle who had been shot in the leg and another victim who was shot in the shoulder, police said in a news release.
Police: High Point woman arrested after stabbing Jimmy John's employee, 16, while complaining about her order
The teenage girl was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with serious injuries Monday evening and was listed in stable condition, a High Point police spokeswoman said.
In wake of shootings, inspection reveals code violations that temporarily close The Blind Tiger in Greensboro
Two nearby shooting incidents within four days led to an inspection that uncovered code and safety violations at a popular live music club and prompted its temporary shutdown.
Expect heavy traffic in downtown Greensboro on Sunday for several events; some roads will be closed for the food truck festival
The Downtown Greensboro Food Truck Festival and other events are occurring on Sunday afternoon.
A 53-year-old Greensboro man is charged with first-degree murder for the third time this month after police say they have connected him to another man's death.
The wreck happened at about 10 p.m. on southbound U.S. 29 in Nelson County.
