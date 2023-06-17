Juneteenth Jun 17, 2023 44 min ago 0 1 of 6 Nick Joyner performs "I give myself" on the stage at the Uptown Juneteenth Arts and Crafts Festival at Sternberger Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Kareem Alston performs "Fly without wings" on the stage at the Uptown Juneteenth Arts and Crafts Festival at Sternberger Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Kaiyan Hampton, 3, reacts to a dinosaur puppet at the Uptown Juneteenth Arts and Crafts Festival at Sternberger Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Kiera Hereford and daughter Kawaii dance at the Uptown Juneteenth Arts and Crafts Festival at Sternberger Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Children interact with a dragon puppet at the Uptown Juneteenth Arts and Crafts Festival at Sternberger Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Kaelyn McGee-Newland, 4, interacts with a dinosaur puppet at the Uptown Juneteenth Arts and Crafts Festival at Sternberger Park in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, June 17, 2023. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Related to this story Most Popular S.C. grandparents proud of their 'Little Mermaid' star Retired U.S. Army Col. Richard Singleton and his wife, Jerri, of Orangeburg, S.C., are the grandparents of two young women who have made their… After Greensboro firefighter fired over 'Straight Pride' and other Facebook posts, crowd erupts at city council meeting The Greensboro city manager defended the termination, citing Jones' "misuse of social media" and "disrespectful behavior." Two former Reagan players achieve dream in helping Wake Forest get to College World Series Tommy Hawke and Josh Hartle are key starters for Demon Deacons Bear cub dies after being hit by vehicle near Guilford Tech Black bears inhabit all 100 of North Carolina's counties. 21-year-old woman dies from gunshot wounds in Greensboro Police say the shooting occurred in a parking lot and that the suspect left in a vehicle.