Just 6 women have represented NC in the US House. In 2020, that number could soar

The candidates were quick to point out that not all women will approach issues, legislation or being in Congress the same way — just like the men running to represent the state. However, Ross and Manning said, in their experience, women sometimes have a different way of dealing with problems.

In the state legislature, Ross said, Republican and Democratic women formed a committee to reform the state’s domestic violence laws and ethics reform. She called it “vital” that more Republican women are in the U.S. House, too.

“Women tend to approach problems differently,” Manning said. “I’ve seen women value working together with others, build consensus and coalitions to get things done. When you have diverse viewpoints at the decision-making table, you make better decisions. We need better decision-making in our country.”

The four non-incumbent Democratic women — Ross, Manning, Timmons-Goodson and Wallace — have done events together throughout the campaign, one consequence of the coronavirus pandemic that has limited in-person events.