JUST DANCE: Can’t see Lady Gaga live? Bad Romance, a Gaga tribute band, will play Saturday at the Millennium Center, 101 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Featuring Lisa Peterson dressed in replicas of Gaga’s wardrobe, Bad Romance will play the pop icon’s hits in a suitable-for-all-ages show that starts at 9 p.m. For tickets, visit https://millenniumevents.ws/.
