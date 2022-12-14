'Just messed up': Mother, neighbors coming to grips with tragic Greensboro fire

GREENSBORO — Still wearing a hospital gown with pants and a coat over it, Brandi Sturdivant returned to the blackened shell of her home Tuesday morning.

The 28-year-old lost three of her six children in a house fire on Monday: 4-year-old Antonio and 1-year-old twins Aerious and Anyis. Her other three children were at school when the tragedy occurred.

She wasn't sure where she would start over.

“Right now, I’m just here and there, until I find somewhere to go. I really came up here looking for my cats and I don't see them. I had four, but I don't see my kittens," said Sturdivant, adding that she spotted them Monday night after the fire was out.

After checking her mailbox, Sturdivant answered questions about what happened the day before.

“Long story short: The house caught on fire,” Sturdivant said. “I don't even know how the house caught on fire. And the smoke detectors don't work. I didn't get no kind of alarm to the house being burned down.”

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire at 2518 Grimsley St., which was called in at 7:54 a.m.

“I went banging on my neighbor’s door asking for somebody to help me,” Sturdivant recalled. “Everybody started running outside and we were trying to get in the house, but it was too smoky.”

The events of that Monday morning has left the neighborhood shaken and parents at a loss trying to explain to their children what happened.

Neighbors in the tight-knit community said Sturdivant often left her children alone. Some questioned if she was home at the time of the fire, noting that her car was parked in the middle of the street when she began screaming for help.

Asked where she was when the fire started, Sturdivant simply said that she was “outside.”

But later on she explained: “I barely made it out. And I tried to go back in and get my babies, but there was no way. It was too smoky.”

When asked to clarify where she was when the fire started, Sturdivant replied: “I’m grieving my babies, and I’m tired of answering questions.”

Sturdivant could be heard screaming in the background of 911 calls released Tuesday. She was so despondent during the fire that neighbors believe Sturdivant might have tried to kill herself.

Neighbors said she jumped into her car and sped away, crashing into concrete barriers at the end of the street, several neighbors said.

Dwayne Church, the city's deputy fire chief, would not comment on whether Sturdivant was inside the home at the time of the fire, nor if she crashed her vehicle into the barrier.

Sturdivant blames the deaths of her children on a smoke alarm that wasn't working. She said that the fire department came to the house about three months ago to install the detectors.

However, Church said the city has no record of installing fire alarms at that address. He added that the landlord provided the city with records indicating that a smoke detector with a 10-year lithium battery was installed in the two-bedroom home in 2018.

According to Church, firefighters on the scene said they didn't hear smoke alarms — but the sound could have been drowned out by other noise.

Allen Myers, who lives next door, said he was watching TV Monday morning when he kept hearing a beep. He ignored it, thinking that it was his son playing on his phone.

“And then I heard her: ‘Help! Help!’ he said. “I come outside and … I just see the flames.”

As he and other neighbors ran toward the blaze, Myers remembered Sturdivant screaming: “My kids, my kids are in the house!”

Myers said he opened the front door of the burning house, but the flames kept him from entering. He then went to a bedroom window, which was cracked, but saw smoke coming out of it.

“I wanted to go in, but I can’t go in because the smoke is too thick,” he said.

Another neighbor went into the home, but came back out because of the heavy smoke, Myers said.

Firefighters arrived at the scene four minutes after being dispatched, Church said. For about five minutes they battled the blaze in order to reach the children, who were all found in a bedroom.

Myers watched as Antonio’s body was taken out of the home by a firefighter.

“I’m just thinking he’ll be coughing and stuff, but he was dead. And they went and put him in the front yard,” he said. “This is just messed up.”

He didn’t stick around to watch the recovery of the twins’ bodies.

“I went down the street … and hugged my grandson and told him I loved him,” Myers said.

Aider Ezikiel, who lives next door, said she didn’t notice anything amiss when she went to work around 6:30 a.m.

“I didn’t see it, but when my husband called me (about the fire), my tears started falling," Ezikiel said. "It’s sad.”

Anayansi Torres, 17, who lives down the street, said some of Sturdivant’s older children would come over to play with her little sister.

“My mom would tell them ‘go home, it’s really late.’ And they would be like ‘my mom’s not home,’" she said. "So we would constantly know that those children were alone.”

Neighbor Rivera Del Rosal also recalled that Sturdivant often left her children alone.

“I see all the time, the lady, she never stayed home. She left the kids in the corner room (of her house) like always,” said Del Rosal, who has two young daughters. “I feel like I want to cry. I remember the little kids playing outside.”

As she stood outside her burned-out home with her brother on Tuesday, Sturdivant wouldn’t speculate on what caused the fire.

“This is a very old house," said Sturdivant, whose nickname is Cocoa. “Ain't no telling how the fire started. I don't know and then the smoke detectors didn't work.

“I feel like if the smoke detectors was working, my babies would still be here.”

PHOTOS: Fire destroys Greensboro home