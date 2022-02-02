Justice and closure. That's what a settlement brings for the mother of Marcus Smith.

GREENSBORO — Mary Smith says she'll never get over the loss of her son three years ago.
Another Black man who died at the hands of police.
He was also a father to some, a friend to others.
But the $2.57 million settlement from Smith's lawsuit against the city will help bring closure to a chapter of life that has been a struggle, she said Wednesday in an interview from her home in Greenville, S.C.
"We feel relieved about it. We're thankful that, you know, Marcus got justice. We're thankful for that," she said.
Smith sued the city, Guilford County, eight police officers and two paramedics in her son’s controversial death, which many have used as a rallying cry for social justice in the city.
The powerful images from officer-worn cameras of the September 2018 incident haven't diminished over time. They show an anxious Marcus Smith, homeless at the time and apparently in the grips of a mental health episode, on downtown Church Street pleading for help from police. Eventually, he was restrained, with his hands bound to his feet while lying on his stomach.
The cries for help would be some of the last words he spoke.
The method of extreme restraint — commonly known as “hogtying” — led to his death, a state medical examiner later said.
It had been a practice employed by Greensboro police many times prior to the tragedy.
The Smith family sued the city with the contention that it wasn't necessary.
Over time, the city vigorously defended itself against various aspects of the case, spending hundreds of thousands in attorney fees and further adding to the divide and derision already felt by civil rights activists and supporters of the Smith family.
Outside of the courtroom, protests and vigils were a constant reminder of Smith's death.
There were demands from the community for a settlement, but it seemed one would be years away. If at all.
That changed with Tuesday's surprise announcement.
According to the city, the money will go to Smith's mother and father and an unspecified number of Marcus Smith's children.
For Mary Smith, this part of the story is over.
"The people of Greensboro, the community, the organizers, the churches, the pastors — we couldn't have made it without them," Smith said. "They were our support. ... They were our backbone.
"And I look forward to coming to Greensboro, you know, even though it was a tragedy that we came for. But it also was an opportunity for my family to get some happiness, if you want to call it that. Because they brought a lot of light to our darkness."
Smith said part of the justice she believes her family has received is the permanent recognition of her son that the city plans as part of the settlement. Though the city has admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement, it plans to erect a plaque that says: "Marcus Deon Smith's life mattered."
And it did. Then. Now. And in the future.
"It's been hard to come to the realization that he's gone. I have sympathy for the people that he helped at the IRC," Smith said about the city shelter for the homeless where her son had many friends. "Marcus gave a lot of himself to the people at the IRC and the homeless people. He really did. And we're thankful for the plaque that they're going to put up in his name.
"He will always be remembered."
On Jan. 30, Marcus Smith would have turned 42, and many residents sent her birthday cards in his honor.
The hardest two days of the year, she said, are his birthday and his "death day" — Sept. 8.