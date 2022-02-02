Justice and closure. That's what a settlement brought to the mother of Marcus Smith.

“And I look forward to coming to Greensboro, you know, even though it was a tragedy that we came for. But it also was an opportunity for my family to get some happiness, if you want to call it that. Because they brought a lot of light to our darkness.”

Smith said part of the justice she believes her family has received is the permanent recognition of her son that the city plans as part of the settlement. Though the city has admitted no wrongdoing in the settlement, it plans to erect a plaque that says: “Marcus Deon Smith’s life mattered.”

And it did. Then. Now. And in the future.

“It’s been hard to come to the realization that he’s gone. I have sympathy for the people that he helped at the IRC,” Smith said about the city shelter for the homeless where her son had many friends. “Marcus gave a lot of himself to the people at the IRC and the homeless people. He really did. And we’re thankful for the plaque that they’re going to put up in his name.

“He will always be remembered.”

On Jan. 30, Marcus Smith would have turned 42, and many residents sent her birthday cards in his honor.