Justin Rose
Justin Rose

  • 0
British Open Golf

Justin Rose after the second round of the Open Championship at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England.

PGA Tour victories

10

Best 2021 finish

Seventh at The Masters

World ranking

No. 107

FedEx Cup points

No. 134

Notable

He is in danger of missing out on the FedEx Cup playoffs.

 He has 24 career professional wins including the 2013 U.S. Open.

