Justin Rose Aug 3, 2021 PGA Tour victories10Best 2021 finishSeventh at The MastersWorld rankingNo. 107FedEx Cup pointsNo. 134Notable• He is in danger of missing out on the FedEx Cup playoffs.• He has 24 career professional wins including the 2013 U.S. Open.