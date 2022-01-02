Keep healthy resolutions with this mushroom soup

Going light on your calories after the holidays? Here’s a warm, welcoming vegetarian soup that won't break your calorie bank and takes only 15 minutes to make.

To speed cooking, I used the largest sauce pan I had. It’s really a Dutch oven or pasta pot. The large diameter helps the mushrooms and onions sauté faster.

Many Italians like to use up leftover bread by covering slices with vegetables and toasting over a wood fire. The tasty result is crostini or “little toasts.” Herbed goat cheese crostini makes a great side dish for the soup.

Helpful hints:

You can use any type of pasta or marinara sauce. Read the labels carefully and buy one that is low in sodium.

Buy sliced button mushrooms.

You can use navy beans or red kidney beans instead of cannellini beans.

You can use any leftover bread for the crostini.