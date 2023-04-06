KEEP HUNTING: While your little ones are in a hunting mood, why not take them to Pilot Mountain State Park for a Kids’ Nature Scavenger Hunt. Designed for kids younger than 12, the hunt will involve a short hike of less than a mile on easy terrain. The fun is on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. Meet at the visitor center at 1721 Pilot Knob Park Road, Pinnacle.