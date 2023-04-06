KEEP HUNTING: While your little ones are in a hunting mood, why not take them to Pilot Mountain State Park for a Kids’ Nature Scavenger Hunt. Designed for kids younger than 12, the hunt will involve a short hike of less than a mile on easy terrain. The fun is on Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. Meet at the visitor center at 1721 Pilot Knob Park Road, Pinnacle.
KEEP HUNTING
Related to this story
Most Popular
An unknown number of people fired guns toward the gathering, then ran away.
N.C. A&T issued an email advisory Monday to students and employees about Bentley's arrest, which happened about eight days earlier.
A former Bank of America Corp. branch location in Greensboro has been sold for just under $6 million to a New York group, according to a Guilf…
Republican Michael Logan expected to become a school board member at Tuesday's Guilford County Board of Education meeting. Instead, Logan was …
The gesture has sparked much debate, especially on social media. Some have criticized Reese, while others have defended her actions.