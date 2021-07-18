Keep it cool with this summery shrimp pasta salad

Looking for a light pasta salad, I decided to use orzo (rice-shaped pasta) instead of the thicker short cut pastas. It makes a light version of a traditional pasta salad.

I like to keep a bag of peeled, frozen shrimp on hand for quick dinners. They can be defrosted in a bowl of cold water in about 5 minutes and take an even shorter time to cook. Follow the recipe below for a never-fail-method for cooking shrimp. They turn out plump and juicy every time.