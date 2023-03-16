DAYS OF CLAY: The Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts will host a ceramics forum on Friday and Saturday — the result of a new partnership between the organization and Colonial Williamsburg. “Fire + Clay: Fresh Perspectives on Southern Pottery” will feature lectures on the newest research in Southern ceramics from across eight states. A special session will focus on contemporary ceramics artists — David Mack, David Stuempfle and Michelle Erickson — and their new creations will be on display in the William C. and Susan S. Mariner Southern Ceramics Gallery. Registration options can be found at mesda.org/fireplusclay.
