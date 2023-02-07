ATLANTA — Kenny Loggins said that “this is it” to touring after this year.

The singer songwriter will be stopping at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta on May 13. Ticket information is not yet available.

This date was announced Monday as part of a series of additional dates.

“It’s been an amazing journey since starting with Jimmy Messina in 1971, and I’m fortunate to have had such a long touring career,” Loggins said in a statement last month. “I don’t see this as the end of my professional career but certainly a halt to the grind of major touring.”

Unlike Ozzy Osborne, who last week said he was physically unable to tour anymore, the 75-year-old Loggins said this wasn’t a health-related decision. “After spending a lifetime on the road, I want to have more time at home,” he said.

He also promised that this tour will be heavily focused on the big songs like “Danger Zone,” “Footloose,” “Whenever I Call You Friend,” “I’m Alright,” “Celebrate Me Home” and “Heart to Heart.”

“I’ll be playing songs that I feel sum up the emotional story of my music,” Loggins says. ”This will include 90 percent of the hits and 10 or so percent of the deeper cuts.”

Loggins, who recently wrote a memoir “Still Alright” that came out last year, has been riding the wave of yacht rock love to the point that Atlanta’s own Yacht Rock Revue will be opening for him.