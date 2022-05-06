Tags
MADISON — Local paraglider and soap company owner James Sutherland crashed his motorized ultralight craft on Monday evening near the banks of …
Officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to the 2300 block of Randleman Road for a report of a shooting and found two people with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. EMS took both shooting victims to a local hospital.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
RALEIGH — A national organization of university faculty members released a report late last week harshly criticizing the UNC System, saying it…
Both groups have previously filed lawsuits against school districts that have banned them, charging that their constitutional rights are being violated.
The former Northern Guilford and N.C. State standout was a second-round pick in the WNBA draft.
Park officials say too many dogs are running off leash and too many dog owners aren't cleaning up after their pets.
A stroke has prevented Greensboro artist Jim Barnhill from sketching with his dominant right hand. So he has taught himself to draw and write with his left — no easy feat for many who are right-handed.
The untreated wastewater entered North Buffalo Creek, which is a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin.
For the first time in the park’s history, Grandfather Mountain, the Linville, N.C., nature preserve operated by the nonprofit Grandfather Moun…
