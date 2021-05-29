KIT
Greensboro physician and pain management practice to pay $500,000 to resolve health care fraud allegations
Kwadwo Gyarteng-Dakwa, owner of HEAG Pain Management Center, is accused of billing Medicare and Medicaid for unnecessary diagnostic testing.
The victim's vehicle struck another car, a light pole and a tree before coming to rest, Greensboro police said.
Browns Summit man charged with murder in roadway shootings that left 2 motorcyclists dead and one wounded along U.S. 29 bypass in Reidsville
In a 911 recording released Tuesday, the caller describes finding a motorcyclist along the highway who said she had been shot.
Just seven miles north of downtown is a hilly wetland area known as the Richardson-Taylor Preserve many residents probably don't know exists.
A mother took part in group attack on 14-year-old in class at Southern Guilford High School, sheriff's office says
The student received minor injuries, including bruises and cuts on her face, according to Capt. Brian Hall, who supervises the county's school resource officers. Charges were still pending on Friday. Investigators are using surveillance video, cellphone video and witness testimony to determine exactly what happened, Associated Press reported.
From serving up coffee from a mobile cart and creating luxury picnic getaways to making jewelry and growing plants, some local entrepreneurs started or changed course with their ventures during the pandemic.
Tanesha McCray's fitness has been called into question after it was revealed that when her 5-month-old was taken, she was left alone in the car.
A Wake Forest careers expert says many employers — especially in the finance, education, technology and health care fields — are hiring once again after scaling back in 2020.
N.C. Department of Transportation crews are in the stretch run of a project launched three years ago to remake the interchange. Work on the project is three-quarters completed and may be finished late this fall, weather permitting, DOT Public Relations Officer Aaron Moody said.
In visit to Madison vaccination site, Cooper says he's not ready to cut $300 unemployment supplement
Among the state’s oldest manufacturers, PHB is one of several area industries to partner with the Rockingham County Division of Public Health to make workplace vaccine clinics convenient options in the county of roughly 91,000, county health officials said.