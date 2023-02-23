KITCHEN TALK: Acclaimed chef and humanitarian Jose Andres will be the next scheduled speaker in the Bryan Series on Tuesday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. Named by Time magazine as one of the world’s most influential people, Andres gained fame for both his Spanish cooking and commitment to feeding people during times of crisis through his nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen. Visit www.tangercenter.com/events/detail/jose-andres-1 for tickets.