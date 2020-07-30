FedEx Invitational Golf

Brooks Koepka walks off the 18th green during the first round of the World Golf Championship-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

 Mark Humphrey

A week after missing the cut in Minnesota, defending champion Brooks Koepka matches his career best with an 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead over Rickie Fowler and Brendon Todd at the FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Story, C3

