Lakers, Heat start their preparations for NBA Finals

"We appropriately had fun with it that night, enjoyed it that night. And then the next day, it's time to move on to the next ... and now it's all business," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Monday. "I don't think there's any kind of an eye towards the end of getting home or anything like that. It's really about staying single-minded in our focus about what needs to happen for us to beat the Miami Heat."

Both teams are scheduled for regular practices Tuesday. It's definitely a tight squeeze, preparation wise, compared to last year: the 2019 NBA Finals started on May 30, with Golden State clinching its spot in the title series on May 20 and Toronto on May 25.

"I tell you, it's going to be brutalizing for our video staff," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

The Heat, who ousted East No. 1 seed Milwaukee in the second round, are trying to become the second team in the last 18 seasons to beat a pair of No. 1 seeds in the same playoff. Toronto did it last year, first to Milwaukee, then to Golden State. Before that, one would have to go back to 2002 when the Lakers pulled off the feat.