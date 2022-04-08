Tags
A draft teacher licensure model that will be presented to the State Board of Education next week proposes a higher state base salary of $45,000 for many beginning teachers. Further raises that could push the salary to more than $70,000 a year would be tied to factors such as student performance and teachers taking on additional duties.
Tony Watlington has been selected by the School District of Philadelphia's Board of Education to replace William R. Hite as the chief executive overseeing a district with 216 schools, 115,000 students and a $3.9 billion budget, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Dean Smith stood uneasily in the hallway inside the cavernous Louisiana Superdome, smoking cigarette after cigarette, when a sportswriter walk…
Increasingly, lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol lay out possible crimes related to the day's violent attack by Trump supporters looking to derail Joe Biden's election. Take a look at what's possible.
Some UNCG students and graduates are concerned conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's appearance on campus April 11 will increase harassment of the transgender community.
One person aboard the plane suffered undisclosed facial injuries, WABC-TV in New York reported
North Carolina goes to the NCAA championship game after beating Duke in Coach K's final season. Here are best photos from both Final Four games tonight.
Human remains were found in the car, which authorities believe 26-year-old Dedrick Bernard Smith was driving when he disappeared.
Also, are mobility scooters allowed on the streets?
The rivalry game to end all rivalry games ended a career.
