Late touchdown pass by Jalen Fowler to Bhayshul Tuten bails out N.C. A&T in 38-34 win over North Alabama

N.C. A&T had to rally in the fourth quarter to win its third game in a row as it defeated North Alabama 38-34 on Saturday afternoon in Greensboro.

The Aggies (2-0 Big South, 3-2 overall) got a fourth-quarter 60-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jalen Fowler to Bhayshul Tuten for the game-winning score. Fowler’s third touchdown pass of the game came with 6:24 left and the Aggies defense did the rest.

The Lions (0-2, 0-6) overcame a big deficit early to take a 34-31 lead with 6:47 left in the game on Nick Hayes’ touchdown catch from quarterback Rett Files.

The Aggies, however, came right back a few seconds later as Fowler and Tuten delivered. Fowler hit Tuten on a swing pass and Tuten did the rest by going 60 yards for the score.

“I thought we started the game well,” Coach Sam Washington of the Aggies told reporters after the game. “I think the first half was 24-7. It’s after the half where we had those two big turnovers and we converted those two points. Then that turned everything around, and we sort of got on our heels at that point.”

Fowler was 14 of 20 passing for 243 yards with the three touchdown passes to go along with one interception. Running back Jah-Maine Martin had 19 carries for 75 yards and eight different players caught passes from Fowler.