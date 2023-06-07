GREENSBORO — Republican Michael Logan thought he’d be appointed to the Guilford County Board of Education’s District 3 seat months ago. Instead, he and two current school board members are now suing other members of the board over how they tapped someone else to fill the vacancy.

Logan and Republican board members Linda Welborn and Crissy Pratt list two complaints in their suit.

First, they allege a “clear effort” by the other school board members to “circumvent the North Carolina open meetings law and evade its requirements” in regard to the consideration and decision to appoint Republican Bill Goebel to District 3 Seat.

Second, they allege the six Democrats on the board “unlawfully refused” to seat Logan, the Guilford County GOP nominee for the seat, “even though a reasonable reading of the then existing statute governing the nomination favored the GC GOP.”

The suit calls on the court to order the Guilford County school board to remove Goebel from the board and to seat Logan in his stead.

Judge Brad Long heard the plaintiffs’ request for an expedited hearing on Monday in Guilford County Superior Court. The defendants’ motion to dismiss will be heard on June 26, according to court documents.

“The voters of District 3 have been denied representation for 5 months,” Logan wrote in a message to the News & Record Tuesday. “They now have improper representation from a loophole and back-door politics involving Bill Goebel.”

Goebel, who is one of the defendants, said in a message to the News & Record, that he found the lawsuit “very disappointing.”

“... it takes away from Keeping the Main Thing the Main Thing,” he said. “The Main Thing is working for the improvement our schools for the students and parents of not only My District 3 but the entire Guilford County School system.”

Guilford County GOP Chairman Chris Meadows said the county GOP is no longer considering filing its own lawsuit on the matter. He said the county party is not financially supporting the current lawsuit, but does agree with it.

“We believe their position is a valid position,” he said. “We supported the elected Republicans.”

Meadows said he does not count Goebel as legitimately elected, because no one living in District 3 had any vote in his being appointed to the board.

Board member Pratt said that for now, herself, Welborn and Logan are representing themselves in the matter. Pratt said that’s partly to avoid the cost of attorney fees, and partly, she said, because attorneys they contacted about taking the case didn’t want to get involved in county politics.

They wrote up the court filings themselves, Pratt said, including some “late evenings” working to pull the suit together. She said it’s not meant to be personal against any of the defendants.

In the lawsuit, Pratt, Welborn and Logan allege that a series of individual phone calls between school board chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene and the other Democrats on the board, to discuss and agree upon selecting Goebel to fill the vacancy, represented an unlawful attempt to avoid conducting the business in a public meeting.

Hayes-Greene did not return a phone call from the News & Record seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Pratt said that it’s not unheard of for school board members to talk to one another on the phone about how they feel about issues and how they might vote. But she said she felt this instance crossed the line as far as violating open meeting law, because she said the board’s two Republican members had no way of knowing the board was about to get an opportunity to choose its own nominee for the seat, or to participate in the discussion or decision-making, which had already taken place by the time they were taking the vote at the meeting.

She feels that’s an issue for both public transparency and board collegiality.

“We can’t function effectively as a board if board members are keeping things from other board members,” Pratt said.

This lawsuit represents a sixth act, of sorts, in the ongoing drama over the District 3 seat.

Act I: Republican Pat Tillman, the prior District 3 school board member, resigns his seat before completing his term in office so that he can serve on the county commissioners. That creates a vacancy on the board, beginning in December 2022.

Act II: In accordance with state law, the District 3 members of the Guilford County GOP select Michael Logan as their nominee to fill the seat.

Act III: The Guilford County Board of Education votes to reject Logan, the GOP nominee, with Democrats against and Republicans Pratt and Welborn in favor. The county GOP argues that it’s the board’s duty to appoint Logan, under state law, and that board members do not have leeway to vote their own consciences on the issue. Months go by, with the Democrats in the majority on the board repeatedly voting against seating Logan, and the County GOP refusing to consider a different candidate, in line with the board’s wishes.

Act IV: Republican Jon Hardister, R-Whitsett, files legislation in the state house, that he hoped would help ensure that Logan could be seated and the impasse could be broken. It passes.

Act V: Logan shows up to the April 4 school board meeting, confident the new law passed by the state legislature would allow Logan, as the GOP nominee, to be sworn in, without need for a vote by the school board. Instead, the board’s attorney, Jill Wilson, reveals an interpretation of the new law, under which the GOP’s nomination was no longer valid, because while the old law stated that just the District 3 County GOP Executive Committee members would vote on the nominee, the new law removed that provision. Wilson tells the board that, without a valid nominee, they can nominate and select whomever they please.

As Republicans shout from the audience, board member T. Dianne Bellamy-Small makes a motion to nominate Goebel to the position; it’s seconded and passes, and Goebel steps up to take the oath of office, all within minutes. Logan, one of those who had been calling out, is escorted out of the meeting by law enforcement officers.

Act VI: This lawsuit.