WENTWORTH — About 170 students from Rockingham County public high schools recently spent time at Rockingham Community College’s Simulated Hospital where they received hands-on instruction from RCC students and faculty in various health science program areas.
The Simulated Hospital is home to curriculum programs that include: EMS, Nursing, Respiratory Therapy and Surgical Technology.
The facility is also the training ground for noncredit health science programs such as EMT, Paramedic, Nurse Aide, Medication Aide, Pharmacy Technician, Central Sterile Processing, EKG Technician, Dialysis Technician, Medical Assisting and the brand new Psychiatric Technician program.
