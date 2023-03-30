LES MIS: The touring production of “Les Miserables” opened its Greensboro run on Tuesday at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and now has six shows left, including at 7:30 p.m. tonight and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There are also matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, and a final show at 6:30 Sunday. Go to tangercenter.com for more information.