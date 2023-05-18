LET IT GO: Now in its second week in Greensboro, the Broadway production of “Frozen” runs through June 4 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. It features all the songs you know and love, plus a dozen new numbers from the film’s songwriters. There are seven shows from Thursday to Sunday, including matinees on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and a whopping 19 shows between now and June 4. Tickets start at $29. Go to tangercenter.com/events for more info.
