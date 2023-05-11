LET’S GROOVE TONIGHT: Envision, a spectacular ensemble of singers and musicians, will play the hits of yesteryear on Friday at Mount Airy’s Blackmon Amphitheatre, 213 Spring St. Part of the Surry Arts Council summer music series, the concert will feature Envision singing beach music as well as old-school R&B and soul hits. Tickets are $15. Bring your dancin’ shoes.