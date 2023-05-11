LET’S GROOVE TONIGHT: Envision, a spectacular ensemble of singers and musicians, will play the hits of yesteryear on Friday at Mount Airy’s Blackmon Amphitheatre, 213 Spring St. Part of the Surry Arts Council summer music series, the concert will feature Envision singing beach music as well as old-school R&B and soul hits. Tickets are $15. Bring your dancin’ shoes.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ben Villarreal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today