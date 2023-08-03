RAP AROUND: The eighth annual Rap Round Robin will be Friday at Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave., Winston-Salem. This year’s event will feature Winston-Salem’s rising star OG Spliff, Volz, Katie Blvd., Sammy G, Poncho and P.T. Burnem. The show will double as an album release party for Emceein’ Eye, AKA Aaron Brookshire, who co-founded the Rap Round Robin with his brother, Joshua, who died last year. Brookshire recently released “Nothing Beats a Try,” his first album since 2020. “We just figured it’s a way to gather everybody at once. Let’s mash the parties together,” Brookshire said. Doors open at 8 p.m., and the show will start after 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. This is a 21-and older show.
'Let's mash the parties together': It's Rap Round Robin time again
