Letter: Gunshots heard near trails? It's the police.

I agree with Justin Harmon ("The quiet of nature trails," Jan 8) that Greensboro trails are gems! We hike them quite often and we also occasionally hear gunfire. Turns out that Laurel Bluff Trail, Reedy Fork Trail, Nathanael Greene and Owl’s Roost Trails and Piedmont Trail are all within about a mile of the Greensboro Police Club, a private civic club, which has a shooting range. Richardson Taylor Preserve is less than 2 miles away but maybe because of the direction of the range one can clearly hear the shooting there as well.