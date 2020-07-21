Katie Dorsett was
a model for leaders
Greensboro and Guilford County have been blessed for many years with persons holding public office who were dedicated to serving all of our citizens and approving laws and regulations that improved the quality of life for the entire community.
Katie Dorsett showed us how to do this throughout her long, productive public career. Several decades ago, when I first held public office, it was my good fortune to come to know Katie. Her sound advice, wise counsel and friendship are treasures in my life. Katie laid the groundwork for many things we are doing today, and she provides a model for many to follow in the years to come.
Carolyn S. Allen
Greensboro
The writer is a former mayor of Greensboro.
Fossil fuel subsidies hurt all Americans
According to the Environmental & Energy Subsidy Institute, conservative estimates put U.S. direct subsidies to the fossil fuel industry at $20 billion per year. The purpose of these subsidies is to promote the production of “cheap” and abundant fossil fuel energy.
Right now, the demand for fuel is low due to stay-at-home orders worldwide. And we’ve seen the benefits to our environment. But that is temporary. Once coronavirus recedes, demand and prices will rise again.
Consider who really pays for subsidies. We do, as taxpayers. And the companies that produce fossil fuels are some of the richest on Earth. We also pay in other ways. The increased production and use of “cheaper” fossil fuels produces more carbon emissions, further warming our atmosphere and increasing the costs of storm damage, health and home insurance, and damage to crops, fishing and tourism in our state. Subsidized fossil fuels are not really cheap.
This is insanity. Write your members of Congress. Ask them to end fossil fuel subsidies in favor of cash-back carbon pricing. We don’t need more dirty fuels. We need a livable world.
Ellen Van Velsor
Greensboro
Robeson deserved a mention in article
I was pleased to see the prominent front-page coverage of the N.C. A&T Theatre Department in the July 19 News & Record. I encountered this article over breakfast while listening to a CD of a Paul Robeson 1958 Carnegie Hall Concert, a happy coincidence.
Moreover “confronting racism in theater” is certainly timely and topical. However, I was disappointed that veteran writer Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane failed to even mention that A&T’s theatre is named for the immortal African American singer, actor, athlete and social justice activist, Paul Robeson, and that the A&T theatre department’s annual awards are called “Robeys.” Dr. John Kilimanjaro needed courage and integrity just to name the theater for Robeson, the person who most exemplified world-class courage of conviction combined with world-class artistry in multiple cultural fields.
Hopefully, the theater program still prioritizes acquainting its students with the magnificent Robeson. The A&T Theatre Department’s organic connection to Paul Robeson, the person I consider the greatest U.S. citizen of the 20th century of any ethnicity, is itself an invaluable resource for “confronting racism in theater” and beyond.
Richard A. Koritz
Greensboro
The writer is a Paul Robeson Theatre patron partner.
Whatever happened to the Republican Party?
What has become of the Republican Party?
The once honorable and principled party has lost any semblance of honor or principle and become the party of Trump. These days, what defines the GOP is a hard-core collection of grifters, sycophants, cowards, racists, homophobes, isolationists, wacky conspiracy theorists and anti-intellectuals. Parenthetically, the intellectual wing of the Republican Party abandoned it several years ago; just ask George Will, Charlie Sykes, Steve Schmidt, David Brooks, Bret Stephens, et al.
Talking with friends and acquaintances who are long-standing Republicans has allowed me to probe their rationale for staying Republican. For instance, my wife and I had dinner recently with two friends who are Trump Republicans. During our conversation I suggested that the Republican Party may effectively cease to exist after the November election. I pointed out that a political party that is grounded on the support of white, non-college educated males, evangelicals and racists cannot possibly garner enough strength to win national elections.
They politely nodded their heads, as if I were talking about an asteroid hitting the Earth, and we changed the topic.
No matter, when Texas shifts blue (perhaps this cycle, perhaps 2024) a national Republican Party will be history.
Joe Buchanan
Greensboro
Reproductive services are at great risk
As the coronavirus continues to spread, people across the world are facing increased barriers in accessing reproductive health services. Here in North Carolina, Republicans in the state Senate are doing their best to ban abortion.
For people in the developing world, the pandemic is further threatening health care systems already disrupted by dangerous policies like the Global Gag Rule, which bars U.S. assistance to health providers abroad that even mention abortion and has caused clinic closures, staff layoffs and supply shortages.
Now, health care centers that have managed to remain open are overwhelmed with COVID-19 and simply don’t have the resources to provide desperately-needed care.
People don’t stop needing sexual and reproductive health care during a pandemic — these services are as necessary as ever.
We need to safeguard the health and rights of people around the world by passing the Global Health, Empowerment and Rights Act to permanently repeal the Global Gag Rule and restore critical funding to health care providers around the world.
Sen. Thom Tillis, grow a spine and stand up for the reproductive health of your constituents in North Carolina and people around the world.
Skyler Noble
Chapel Hill
