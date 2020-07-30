Budd keeps cheering, no matter the score
Rep. Ted Budd’s letter, “The USMCA is a win for the Tarheel State” (July 24), rang with all the excitement of an unfortunate cheerleading squad whose team, trailing 69-0, has just had another touchdown scored against it, and must now muster up still another cheer: “Block that kick!”
Why bother at this point? we might ask.
Well, for cheerleaders, it’s why they’re out there, what they must do, even if only to go through the motions. For Mr. Budd, too, it’s why he’s up there: to cheer for the boss no matter what’s going on.
Sure, he could look at the sad state of our leadership on so many fronts and begin asking the questions any thoughtful member of Congress would ask. And yet, after two terms of mindless and obedient sycophancy, it’s a little too late to do the right thing now.
William Yaner
Jamestown
Yankees didn’t see this pitch coming
Monday night President Trump tweeted a Facebook posting from a doctor who calls herself a “Deliverance Minister” and “God’s battle axe.” It falsely said that COVID-19 didn’t require wearing masks and social distancing, nor did it require a lockdown. This, from the president of the United States!
This is serious stuff! Trump’s ridiculous tweets, and other statements and actions, endanger the American people, and can result in unnecessary deaths. They already have.
He also tweeted that he was invited by the New York Yankees to throw out the first pitch at their Aug. 15 game with the Washington Nationals, which was news to both his White House staff and the Yankees. Apparently, he was upset at the attention Dr. Anthony Fauci got, throwing out Major League Baseball’s first pitch at the season-opening Nationals game. So, like a spoiled 8-year-old, he struck back.
Sadly, this is who we have for a president: A man of questionable mind and motives who will lie to the American people for his own benefit, regardless of the death and economic destruction it causes our country.
Gary Parker
Archdale
All the world’s a stage in Trump’s odd play
We really are living through a play in the national theatre of the absurd. We have a president who brags about “acing” a test intended merely to show whether he had dementia — which, had it been positive, might have explained his 20,000 lies and counting. Then there’s accused sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell and his warm words of support for her.
And in the middle of everything else, the president finds time to promote beans and Confederate statues and criticize cartoons. But don’t forget QAnon, the whacked-out, bat-guano-crazy conspiracy group that Trump finds perfectly reasonable.
Yet some people continue to be swayed by the lure of false equivalence: “Oh, both parties are bad (or corrupt, or inept, or liars, or led by con men and grifters), and that’s why I’m an independent.” I don’t blame them for making that argument. At this point, what other choice does a Republican/independent have? Even with heavy doses of political platitudes and worn-out criticisms of Democrats (they’re socialists, naïve utopians, big spenders, tree-huggers, etc.), these words, even if wholly accurate, do not level the playing field.
Let’s face it. This is the mad scene for Republicans.
Joe Buchanan
Greensboro
Nursing homes need for Congress to act
Time is running out for elected officials to help stop COVID-19 deaths in our nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
With only a short time until Congress’ August recess, it’s time to take meaningful action to save the lives of nursing home residents. Before lawmakers leave Capitol Hill, they must come together to pass a bipartisan COVID-19 response package that provides funding and protects long-term care residents with five key requirements:
- Ensure regular, ongoing testing and adequate personal protective equipment (PPE).
- Create transparency focused on daily, public reporting of cases and deaths in facilities, communication with families when loved ones are discharged or transferred, and accountability for how billions of dollars in federal funding is spent.
- Require access to facilitated virtual visitation.
- Provide better care for residents through adequate staffing, oversight and access to in-person formal advocates, called long-term care ombudsmen.
- Stop attempts to provide blanket immunity for long-term care facilities related to COVID-19.
The toll of COVID-19 on our nursing homes and long-term care facilities is nothing short of a tragedy and national disgrace. In North Carolina, more than half of coronavirus deaths are among nursing homes.
John F. Merrell III
Greensboro
The writer is AARP’s Triad advocacy coordinator.
